Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

GPRE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 624,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com raised Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,369.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

