Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Down 0.4 %

GECCN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

