Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCNGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GECCN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

