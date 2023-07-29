Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 137 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.48 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

