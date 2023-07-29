Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 4.8 %

First Solar stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average is $192.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.04.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.