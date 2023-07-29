Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

VZ opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.