Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its stake in Linde by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Linde by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 698,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,389,000 after purchasing an additional 493,804 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $388.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $355.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $391.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

