Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

