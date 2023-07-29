Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

