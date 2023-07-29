Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 87 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

