Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 191 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

