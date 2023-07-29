Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Great Bear Resources Trading Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.
About Great Bear Resources
Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
