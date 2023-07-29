Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the June 30th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Up 1.8 %
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 2,168,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $21.88.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
