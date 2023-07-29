Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the June 30th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Up 1.8 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 2,168,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

