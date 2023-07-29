Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Down 0.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.69. 549,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 371,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.68.
Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,187,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
