Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Graco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GGG traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. 1,094,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,012. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. Graco has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

