Golem Market Cap Reaches $207.07 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $207.07 million and $3.00 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

