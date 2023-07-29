Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

