Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 0.9%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. 482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSFP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

