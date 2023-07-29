Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.86.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

