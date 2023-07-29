Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GJNSY shares. HSBC downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of GJNSY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

