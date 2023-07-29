Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,026,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.