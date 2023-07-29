Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.13. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 94,805 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.55 million, a P/E ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,675,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,645 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.