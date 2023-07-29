Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.98

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $16.13. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 183 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBNXF shares. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

