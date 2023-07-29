Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

GTY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 233,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

