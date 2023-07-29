General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GD. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.38.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.