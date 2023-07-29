General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.47 billion. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.38.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.63. 1,597,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,826. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.