General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,826. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average is $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

