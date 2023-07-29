General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.79

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 1002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

General American Investors Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

