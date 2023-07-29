Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 2,646,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,175,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$230.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.97.

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 46.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.0900178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

