GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Up 8.8%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

