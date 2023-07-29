FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 374.20 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.81). 7,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 29,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.00).

FW Thorpe Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 374.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £439.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 0.64.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

