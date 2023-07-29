Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63). 202,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 197,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.40 ($0.66).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.62. The stock has a market cap of £169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

