FTX Token Market Capitalization Hits $462.59 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $462.59 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

