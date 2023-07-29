FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $37.50 at Raymond James

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $37.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTAI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $34.29.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

