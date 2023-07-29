FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.44.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $32.04 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

