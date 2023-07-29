FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $25.09.
About FTAI Aviation
