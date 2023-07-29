FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.56. 6,839 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

