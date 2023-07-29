FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 373 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $738.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $698.12 and a 200 day moving average of $691.33. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

