FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stake Lessened by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. FRP accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.10% of FRP worth $55,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FRP by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FRP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FRP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FRP by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPH stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92 and a beta of 0.64. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $70,076.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $240,775.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $70,076.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,635.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $254,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

