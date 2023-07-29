Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Down 1.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 11,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 28,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

