freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €22.66 ($25.18) and last traded at €22.72 ($25.24). 288,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.74 ($25.27).
freenet Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.02 and its 200 day moving average is €23.59.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
