Freehold Royalties (FRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 52.84%. The company had revenue of C$76.57 million for the quarter.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.86 and a twelve month high of C$17.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.92.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

