Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
FT stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
See Also
