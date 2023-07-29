Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79,598 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

