Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 6,081,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,589. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,423,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Earnings History for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.