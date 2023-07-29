Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 6,081,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,589. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,423,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

