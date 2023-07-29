Francis Financial Inc. Sells 19,005 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.23. 2,548,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

