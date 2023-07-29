Francis Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Francis Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.46. The company had a trading volume of 418,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,904. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

