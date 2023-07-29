Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 39.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.06. 470,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,149. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Westlake’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

