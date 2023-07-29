Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 656,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

