Fractal Investments LLC Has $13.32 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Fractal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises 3.1% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,885. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CQP. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.