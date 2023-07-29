Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,700 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

GLD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $181.86. 3,822,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

