Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

